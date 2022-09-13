PM Hasina pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II, signs condolence book

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid rich tributes to Queen Elizabeth II by placing wreath at her portrait at the British High Commission in Dhaka.

The premier also signed the condolence book that opened at the British High Commission following the death of the Queen on September 8.

Prime minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher later briefed the media.

After placing the wreath in front of the Queen's portrait, the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the late Queen, he said.

The premier also reminisced her pleasant memories with the Queen after signing the condolence book.

Earlier, on her arrival, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson welcomed the prime minister at the high commission premises.

The high commissioner expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting the high commission to show respect to the Queen.

This is the first time that any prime minister of the country visited the British High Commission in Dhaka for any purpose.

Prime minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Military Secretary Major General Kabir Ahammad were present at the occasion among others.