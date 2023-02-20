PM Hasina sets example through homestead farming at Ganabhaban

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has not only urged the people to grow food in every inch of land to face the global food crisis but also utilised fallow lands of her official residence Ganabhaban.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set an example by translating her own call to people as reality. She herself used every inch of fallow land in her Ganabhaban residence to grow crops," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalists.

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, who grew up in this soil, cultivated different varieties of paddy, vegetables, fruits and flowers, honey and fish along with rearing ducks, hens, pigeons and cows. She cultivated onion, mustard and sesame. 

On Sunday, around 46 mounds of onions cultivated inside Ganabhaban have been harvested. 

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina got this inspiration from her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call of green revolution of 1974," the press secretary added. 

The premier grows a variety of winter vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, red cabbage, spinach, coriander, broccoli, tomato, gourd, and multiple types of beans.

The Ganabhaban compound is also home to different spices like turmeric, pepper, and bay leaves, as well as a range of fruits including mango, jackfruit, banana, plum, dragon fruit, and strawberry.

As the head of the government, Sheikh Hasina usually spends a busy day but she also looks after the farming and harvesting at her residential complex whenever she gets time. 

She farms different types of fish, including rui, katal, tilapia, and chital in the pond of Ganabhaban. Additionally, she also cultivates pearls in the same lake. She also enjoys fishing in the lake inside the Ganabhaban compound.

Moreover, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a small cow farm, as well as some domestic ducks, Chinese ducks, swans, and a pigeon farm located inside the Ganabhaban. 

The sources said the prime minister distributes these essential items among the employees at Ganabhaban, as well as those in need, reserving only a small portion for herself. 

