PM Hasina sends mangoes to Tripura CM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent 500 kilograms of mangoes as a gift to India's Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The mangoes were sent through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura land port on Thursday (15 June).

Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Arif Mohammad received the consignment at the zero line of the land port.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes as a gift every year, which symbolises the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India. I will personally present the mangoes to the chief minister of Tripura. Such exchanges will further strengthen and deepen the bond between the two countries," Arif Mohammad said.

Recently Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.