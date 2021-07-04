PM Hasina sends mangoes for Modi, Mamata

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted seasonal fruit mango to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

Indian representative, Md Samiul Qader received a truck with 2600 kilograms of mangoes at the custom station of Benapole port in Jashore, reports Sarabangla.

"Our Prime Minister has sent 2600 kilograms of local Haribhanga mangoes for India's Prime Minister, Chief Minister of West Bengal and other political leaders," said Anupam Chakma, deputy commissioner of Benapole Customs House.

Benapole Municipality Mayor, Ashraful Alam Liton, sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Mir Alif Reza and Deputy Director of Benapole Port, Mamun Kabir Tarafdar were also present there, among others.