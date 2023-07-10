PM Hasina sends mangoes as a gift to Pakistan PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a gift of 1500 kg of mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a release, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad handed over the mangoes to the protocol officer of Pakistan's foreign ministry on 10 July.

Pakistan gratefully accepted this gift from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, as stated in the release.

In a statement, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Md Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, said, "This gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will contribute to enhancing the diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries and will further accelerate the development of mutual bilateral relations."