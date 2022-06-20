PM Hasina sends Haribhanga mangoes for Mamata Banerjee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

PM Hasina sends Haribhanga mangoes for Mamata Banerjee

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1,000 kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.

About 200 cartons of mangoes were dispatched via Benapole-Petrapole land port on Monday (20 June).

Benapole's C&F agent "Robi International" has conducted the transfer.

Sheikh Marefat Tariqul Islam, deputy high commissioner (third secretary) of Bangladesh in Kolkata will receive the mangoes and deliver them to Mamata's residence.

Deputy Director of the port Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, Customs DC Tanvir Ahmed, ASP ("Navaran" Circle) Jewel Imran and DIG of Indian Police Sukesh "Jail" will also be present at the port.

Abdur Rashid, joint commissioner of Benapole Customs, also confirmed the news, "200 cartons of mangoes gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been sent through Benapole port for Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier on 17 June, PM Hasina sent a consignment of Rangpur's famous Haribhanga mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi which reached Delhi by air.

The Bangladesh government has sent mangoes earlier as gifts for important personnel of the Indian government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee / Mango gift

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

8h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

1h | Videos
Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

1h | Videos
Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary