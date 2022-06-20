PM Hasina sends Haribhanga mangoes for Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1,000 kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.

About 200 cartons of mangoes were dispatched via Benapole-Petrapole land port on Monday (20 June).

Benapole's C&F agent "Robi International" has conducted the transfer.

Sheikh Marefat Tariqul Islam, deputy high commissioner (third secretary) of Bangladesh in Kolkata will receive the mangoes and deliver them to Mamata's residence.

Deputy Director of the port Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, Customs DC Tanvir Ahmed, ASP ("Navaran" Circle) Jewel Imran and DIG of Indian Police Sukesh "Jail" will also be present at the port.

Abdur Rashid, joint commissioner of Benapole Customs, also confirmed the news, "200 cartons of mangoes gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been sent through Benapole port for Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier on 17 June, PM Hasina sent a consignment of Rangpur's famous Haribhanga mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi which reached Delhi by air.

The Bangladesh government has sent mangoes earlier as gifts for important personnel of the Indian government.