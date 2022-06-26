PM Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 12:27 pm

Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the Kuwait government to invest in the special economic zones (SEZ) of Bangladesh.

She also urged the Middle Eastern country for recruiting more skilled and semi-skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

The prime minister made the request when the outgoing ambassador of Kuwait to Bangladesh Adel Mohammed AH Hayat paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganobhaban in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina told the ambassador that her government is trying hard to meet the basic needs of the people of Bangladesh including providing jobs, land and houses, according to an official release.

The premier thanked the ambassador for his sincere efforts for strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Kuwait.

The ambassador congratulated the prime minister on the successful completion of Padma Bridge.

He lauded the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in becoming Bangladesh a developing country.

He thanked the prime minister for her government's support to Kuwait in bilateral and multilateral arenas.

