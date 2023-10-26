Bangladesh can back EU in diversifying pharma production: PM to EIB president

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic meets Prime Minister Hasina at her hotel suite in Brussels on 25 October 2023. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh can support the EU's efforts to diversify the production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical equipment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told European Investment Bank (EIB) President Dr Werner Hoyer in Brussels.

In a separate meeting with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic PM Hasina has sought support of the international community, including the EU, for an "early, safe and sustainable" repatriation of the forcibly-displaced Rohingya.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during a meeting with PM Hasina, has said Bangladesh and the EU have been "reliable and trusted" partners for 50 years.

Sheikh Hasina informed Dr Werner Hoyer about the measures taken by the government to develop a vaccine production facility and a molecular testing laboratory, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Dr Hoyer appreciated the use of a €1 billion loan portfolio for Bangladesh since 2000 in areas of shared priorities.

The EIB president referred to the loan package of €250 million signed in 2021, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He shared that the disbursement of the amount would commence soon for the purpose of strengthening the health care system.

The EIB president observed that Bangladesh was in an ideal situation to roll out vaccine production.

The prime minister referred to the achievements made so far in ensuring safe water and sanitation for nearly 97% of the population in Bangladesh.

She requested EIB to consider supporting river dredging, water conservation, and surface irrigation.

PM Hasina also mentioned the initiatives taken by her government to develop a dual-track railway, to promote cost-effective passenger and container traffic.

She appreciated the interest of multilateral development banks in financing such impactful connectivity projects.

Sheikh Hasina told Janez Lenarcic the repatriation of the Rohingya, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland, Myanmar, is required for the sake of "peace and stability" in the region.

During the meeting, the European Commissioner lauded Bangladesh's outstanding socio-economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also lauded Bangladesh's success in disaster management, including an early-warning system, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He commended Bangladesh for its generous hosting of the Rohingya and announced additional €10.5 million assistance for the Rohingya.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with Prime Minister Hasina, on Wednesday, launched the negotiations on a new partnership and cooperation agreement to expand and develop the relationship between the EU and Bangladesh at the Global Gateway Forum.

On this occasion, the EU, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bangladesh signed agreements worth €400 million for renewable energy projects, to contribute to a sustainable green transition of Bangladesh's power sector and to the achievement of the country's climate mitigation targets.

Five additional cooperation actions, worth €70 million, supporting education, decent work, green construction, e-governance and the prevention of gender-based violence were also launched.

PM Hasina said her government is confident that this initiative will enable developing countries such as Bangladesh to fight climate change, to address infrastructure gaps, invest in renewable energy, digital innovation, healthcare, education and much more.

Meanwhile, PM Hasina on Thursday called upon Belgium and Luxembourg to continue tariff and quota free access of Bangladeshi goods (except arms and ammunition) to their markets till 2032.

"Continue the EBA (Everything but Arms) facility till 2032 instead of 2029 as graduation will not be punished rather will be rewarded," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a press briefing quoting the prime minister in Brussels.

PM Hasina highlighted Bangladesh Awami League's struggles to restore democracy in Bangladesh and create an environment conducive for free and fair elections during a discussion with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

Jutta Urpilainen hoped that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held in a free and fair environment, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.