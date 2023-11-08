PM Hasina returns home from Saudi Arabia

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader welcomes Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as she returns from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Wednesday morning after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 7:41am.

Earlier, the flight departed King Abdul Aziz International Airport here at 10:54pm on Tuesday local time.

On 5 November, the premier went to Madina on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

On that day, she performed the Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

Then she left for Makkah and performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) after Esha prayers on the same day.

On 6 November, the prime minister attended the conference and delivered her speech.

On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings its top officials of OIC and member countries.

Apart from joining the conference, she attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

The Kingdom, in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on 6-8 November.