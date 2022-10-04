PM Hasina returns home

Bangladesh

BSS
04 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 09:42 am

Related News

PM Hasina returns home

The premier went to London on September 15 on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

BSS
04 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 09:42 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Washington DC in the wee hours of Tuesday (4 October) wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 01:01am.

The flight earlier took off from Washington DC at around 6:30pm on Sunday local time (BST 4:30am Monday).

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Muhammad Imran, and Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, saw the prime minister off at the airport.

Sheikh Hasina made a short stopover in London on her way back home from Washington.

The premier went to London on September 15 on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the reception accorded by King Charles III marking his ascension to the throne.

On September 19, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23 and took joined several high profile events on its sidelines.
   

Top News

PM Hasina / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

59m | Panorama
The south gateway of the Bara Katara and its remaining wings have been altered into warehouses and shops to such an extent that the great relic from Mughal era is now beyond recognition. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From Bara Katra to Jahaj Bari: Laws fail to protect Dhaka’s vanishing heritage

2h | Panorama
Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

1h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

14h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch