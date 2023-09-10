PM returns home from New Delhi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today returned home from New Delhi after attending the G20 Summit in India.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 03:38pm.

Earlier, the flight departed from the Palam Airport in New Delhi at 1.08pm (IST).

On 8 September, the premier had been to New Delhi and attended the G20 Summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

On the same day, she had a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart at his official residence in the afternoon.

Before the bilateral meeting, three MoUs were signed between the two neighbouring countries.

Three MoUs are: "cooperation in the agriculture research ", "cultural exchange" and "simplification of financial transactions between the common people of the two countries".

At the G20 summit, on 9 September, Sheikh Hasina attended different sessions and delivered two speeches under the main theme of the summit "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

During "One Earth" and "One Family" sessions, the Bangladesh premier pointed out how to address the challenges like climate change, economic recovery after Covid pandemic, war in Europe resulting in the severe disruption of global supply of the essential commodities such as fuel, food and fertiliser.

She also presented the experience of Bangladesh's incredible success in various socio-economic fields during the tenure of the current government before the participating world leaders.

On 10 September, the second and last day of the G20 summit, the Bangladesh prime minister along with other world leaders paid homage at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

She also joined the concluding session of the conference where the "G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration" was adopted.

During her tour, the premier, as well, had bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Argentine President Alberto Angel Fernandez, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

India's G20 presidency began in December 2022 and during this presidency term, it invited a total of nine countries including Bangladesh to attend all the G20 summit.

The invited countries are- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates.