PM Hasina receives Tk315cr in loan payments for Padma Bridge 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (27 June) received Tk315 crore for the 7th and the 8th instalments of loans taken for constructing the Padma Bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Tk314,64,86,963 to the prime minister at Ganabhaban.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Finance Secretary Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder and PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present at the time.

With the 7th and 8th instalments, the Bridges Division has so far repaid a total of Tk12,63 crore (exactly Tk1262,66,06,548) to the Finance Division as the first eight instalments.

On 5 April, the Bridges Division began the repayment of the loan with Tk316,90,97,050 as the first and second instalments from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge.

Some Tk1,654 crore (Tk1653,71,65,550) was collected as toll from the Padma Bridge from 25 June in 2022 to 26 June 2024 after the inception of its operation.

The Padma Bridge was constructed with Bangladesh's own finance at a cost of over Tk32,605.52 crore.

Bangladesh Bridges Authority has taken almost the entire construction fund as loan from the Finance Division at a low interest rate. The loan will be repaid in 140 instalments in 35 years as per the loan repayment schedule.

On 25 June 2022, the prime minister opened the country's largest bridge, the 6.15-km Padma Bridge over the Padma river.