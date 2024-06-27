PM Hasina receives Tk315cr in loan payments for Padma Bridge 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

PM Hasina receives Tk315cr in loan payments for Padma Bridge 

The Padma Bridge was constructed with Bangladesh's own finance at a cost of over Tk32,605.52 crore

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Tk314,64,86,963 to the prime minister at Ganabhaban. Photo: UNB
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Tk314,64,86,963 to the prime minister at Ganabhaban. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (27 June) received Tk315 crore for the 7th and the 8th instalments of loans taken for constructing the Padma Bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Tk314,64,86,963 to the prime minister at Ganabhaban.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Finance Secretary Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder and PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present at the time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the 7th and 8th instalments, the Bridges Division has so far repaid a total of Tk12,63 crore (exactly Tk1262,66,06,548) to the Finance Division as the first eight instalments.

On 5 April, the Bridges Division began the repayment of the loan with Tk316,90,97,050 as the first and second instalments from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge.

Some Tk1,654 crore (Tk1653,71,65,550) was collected as toll from the Padma Bridge from 25 June in 2022 to 26 June 2024 after the inception of its operation.

The Padma Bridge was constructed with Bangladesh's own finance at a cost of over Tk32,605.52 crore.

Bangladesh Bridges Authority has taken almost the entire construction fund as loan from the Finance Division at a low interest rate. The loan will be repaid in 140 instalments in 35 years as per the loan repayment schedule. 

On 25 June 2022, the prime minister opened the country's largest bridge, the 6.15-km Padma Bridge over the Padma river.

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / loan / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

6m | Videos
India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

3h | Videos
US economy will suffer if Trump wins: Nobel-winning economist

US economy will suffer if Trump wins: Nobel-winning economist

36m | Videos
Shakib khan is a blessing of Bangla cinema

Shakib khan is a blessing of Bangla cinema

1h | Videos