PM Hasina recalls 'who said what' when WB scrapped Padma Bridge funding

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 01:11 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday recalled the comments and negative remarks made by experts, civil society members and eminent citizens when World Bank (WB), citing false allegations of corruption, scrapped funding for the Padma Bridge project.

The premier was addressing a media call at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Wednesday.

She criticised them for not having the belief that Bangladesh could ever build Padma Bridge using its own resources.

"They said [those who questioned the govt's capabilities] we could never build Padma Bridge with our own money.

"Why couldn't they be a bit more optimistic? They now pity themselves" she asked. 

"I am the daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I do what I say," she added.

Sheikh Hasina then read out some of the quotes made by the experts, civil society members and eminent citizens published in different newspapers some 10 years ago.

They include -- 

(1) Khaleda Zia

17 October, 2011

This is the first time since independence that WB scrapped funding for a development project in Bangladesh citing corruption.

2 January, 2018

During a Chhatra Dal meeting, BNP chief said, "The government is dreaming about Padma Bridge. But this will never happen during Awami League's tenure. The construction of this is very fragile. No one should get on it. There is a lot of risks involved.

(2) Dr Akbar Ali Khan

1 July, 2012

As a result of WB's decision, it will be very difficult for Bangladesh to get loans later. Whenever a donor is interested in financing a new project, they will look at Bangladesh differently because of corruption. If the government starts constructing the Bridge with alternative funding, then costs will rise exponentially and the quality of work will remain in question.

(3) Badiul Alam Majumdar, eminent economist

This [the WB corruption allegations]  incident is another example of the country and its development being dragged down by corruption.

(4) Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI)

He termed the allegations brought by then WB authorities as "tragic" and said that the country's biggest project was facing uncertainty due to the lack of good governance.

(5) Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) 

The government's decision to finance the Padma Bridge from an alternative source may seem like a way to divert attention [from allegations of corruption]. Even if successful, this decision will not increase the government's credibility and acceptance.

(6) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP secretary general 

10 July, 2012

The WB has specifically brought corruption allegations against three people – the prime minister, the finance minister and the communication minister.

(7) Dr Shahdeen Malik

The Padma Bridge project cannot be financed by the country's own funds. It is not possible.

(8) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, noted economist and distinguished Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) fellow 

The implementation of such a large project [by own funds] requires a lot of foreign exchange, which will put pressure on the country's reserve. The government cannot avoid its consequences.....But for this, they [the govt] too will have to face horrible new problems.

In 2012, the WB had cancelled its $1.2 billion credit for the Padma Bridge project alleging it has proof of a corruption conspiracy involving Bangladeshi officials, executives of a Canadian firm, and individuals.

WB's then-President Robert B Zoellick made a statement on the allegation, which was vehemently denied by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

The bank's withdrawal led to Hasina's strong decision to build the bridge with the country's own funds.

Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Padma Bridge

