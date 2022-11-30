PM Hasina reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India

UNB
30 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:48 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday once again expressed hope that Bangladesh and India would be able to resolve the River Teesta water sharing and other issues through discussion.

She said this when newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Verma told the prime minister that Bangladesh always gets highest priority from his country, according to a media briefing by the premier's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhwat Moon.

"India has a policy for its neighbouring countries. But in this regard Bangladesh always gets the highest priority in any case," he quoted the envoy as saying.

Verma termed Bangladesh as a "very good friend" of India.

The Indian envoy said that Bangladesh and India will work together to curb terrorism in the region.

Sheikh Hasina categorically said that Bangladesh never tolerates terrorism, which has no religion and boundary.

"Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows the use of Bangladesh's soil for this purpose," she said.

She urged Indian businesses to come up with their investment in 100 economic zones of the country.

Verma said that trade and connectivity between Bangladesh and India have increased remarkably in recent years.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two neighbouring countries also came up during the meeting.

Ambassador at large Md Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the event.

