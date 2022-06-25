PM Hasina reaches Shibchar crossing Padma Bridge after inauguration 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 01:15 pm

Related News

PM Hasina reaches Shibchar crossing Padma Bridge after inauguration 

TBS Report 
25 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Photo: Prime minister&#039;s motorcade crossing the Padma Bridge on Saturday, 25 June, 2022.
Photo: Prime minister's motorcade crossing the Padma Bridge on Saturday, 25 June, 2022.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her motorcade on Saturday noon reached Madaripur's Shibchar crossing Padma Bridge soon after opening it to the traffic.

The premier became the first person to cross the long-awaited bridge by paying the toll at the Mawa toll plaza in Munshiganj.

Sheikh Hasina is now addressing the Awami League organised rally, attended by hundreds of thousands of people, at Kathalbari under Shibchar upazila marking the opening of the long-awaited Padma Bridge.

She, before joining the massive rally, unveiled mural-2 at the Jajira point of commemorating the bridge. A special prayer was held at this time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, standing on the middle of the Padma Bridge watches the flypasts organised to commemorate the opening of the dream project. Picture: Screengrab
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, standing on the middle of the Padma Bridge watches the flypasts organised to commemorate the opening of the dream project. Picture: Screengrab

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Multipurpose Bridge in a historic moment for the nation.

After inaugurating the bridge, the prime minister unveiled mural-1 at the Mawa point of the bridge. 

A special prayer was offered during this time. 

After inaugurating the bridge, Sheikh Hasina led the first motorcade to use the bridge to cross the River Padma. 

Her motorcade stopped on the Padma Bridge to watch the flypast organised to commemorate the inauguration of the bridge.  

Top News

Padma Bridge / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

3h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

15h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

15h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

16h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion