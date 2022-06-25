PM Hasina reaches Shibchar crossing Padma Bridge after inauguration 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her motorcade on Saturday noon reached Madaripur's Shibchar crossing Padma Bridge soon after opening it to the traffic.

The premier became the first person to cross the long-awaited bridge by paying the toll at the Mawa toll plaza in Munshiganj.

Sheikh Hasina is now addressing the Awami League organised rally, attended by hundreds of thousands of people, at Kathalbari under Shibchar upazila marking the opening of the long-awaited Padma Bridge.

She, before joining the massive rally, unveiled mural-2 at the Jajira point of commemorating the bridge. A special prayer was held at this time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, standing on the middle of the Padma Bridge watches the flypasts organised to commemorate the opening of the dream project. Picture: Screengrab

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Multipurpose Bridge in a historic moment for the nation.

After inaugurating the bridge, the prime minister unveiled mural-1 at the Mawa point of the bridge.

A special prayer was offered during this time.

After inaugurating the bridge, Sheikh Hasina led the first motorcade to use the bridge to cross the River Padma.

Her motorcade stopped on the Padma Bridge to watch the flypast organised to commemorate the inauguration of the bridge.