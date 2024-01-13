PM Hasina reaches Gopalganj for a two-day visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet during their two-day visit to Gopalganj. Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by members of her newly formed cabinet, arrived in Gopalganj for a two-day visit at around 11:30 am today (13 January).

Earlier, she started her journey to Gopalganj by road at 9am, said prime minister's press wing.

This trip marks her first visit to Gopalganj since forming the government for the fifth term and fourth in a row.

Shortly after reaching the destination, the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum marking the installation of her government for the fourth consecutive term and the fifth overall.

The prime minister first paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his grave in Tungipara.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state salute, while Bugle played the last post on the occasion.

Flanked by the new cabinet colleagues, Hasina, also the Awami League president, placed another wreath at the altar of the mausoleum.

Sheikh Hasina joined a special munajat and offered Fateha seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu.

Later, she placed another wreath with the Kotalipara and Tungipara Awami League leaders.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet local leaders and activists at the Awami League office in Tungipara Upazila.

Sheikh Hasina will spend the night at her residence in Tungipara.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana is also there.

On Sunday afternoon, she will exchange greetings with Awami League leaders and activists at the Kotalipara Upazila Parishad premises.

Following the exchange, she will return to Dhaka by road.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues paid homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth term, four days after the Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7.06pm on Thursday.

Her council of ministers included 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.