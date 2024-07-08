PM Hasina reaches Beijing to start 4-day official visit to China

PM Hasina reaches Beijing to start 4-day official visit to China

During her stay in China, Sheikh Hasina will have separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang

Chinese vice minister and other higher officials received Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday (8 July). Photo: BSS
Chinese vice minister and other higher officials received Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday (8 July). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (8 July) reached Beijing to start a four-day official visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, that left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05am, carrying the PM and her entourage landed at Beijing Capital International Airport at 6pm local time (4:00pm BST).

During her stay in China, Sheikh Hasina will have separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang (on 10 July) at the Great Hall of the People and join a summit meeting on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China (on 9 July).

Dhaka and Beijing are likely to sign some 20 MoUs and announce inauguration of some development projects after a bilateral meeting between the two sides to be led by the two premiers.

A reception will be organised in honour of the prime minister before the bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People. She will be given a guard of honor during the reception with due respect.

Hasina will join a welcome banquet [lunch] to be hosted by the Chinese premier there on 10 July.

On 9 July, she will have separate meeting with Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning and President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun as well as join a wreath laying ceremony at Tiananmen Square and a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing.

The prime minister will return home from China on 11 July by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
 

