PM Hasina reaches Abu Dhabi on 5-day official visit

Bangladesh

BSS
08 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

PM Hasina reaches Abu Dhabi on 5-day official visit

BSS
08 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:18 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Abu Dhabi on Monday on a five-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates UAE).

"A VVIP flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-1301) carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 07:25pm (local time) yesterday (7 March)," Ihsanul Karim, prime minister's press secretary, confirmed.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar received the premier at the airport.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, are accompanying the prime minister.

During her stay in UAE, the Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on Tuesday (8 March) and also join a high-level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day.

Later, she would visit Bangladesh Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion at the DEC.

The Bangladesh prime minister is also expected to meet the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the DEC.

On 9 March, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold talks separately with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Mother of the Nation of UAE Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak.

At the evening, she would join a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador in the UAE Md Abu Zafar.

Besides, the prime minister is expected to join FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in the morning, while business forum in the evening jointly organised by the UAE and Bangladesh business delegation on 10 March.

On the last day of her visit on 11 March, Sheikh Hasina would attend a civic reception to be hosted by expat Bangladeshi community.

In addition, she would also lay foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.

On  12 March, the premier is scheduled to return home by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-1302.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Diplomacy / UAE / Trade / Economy / PM Hasina / Abu Dhabi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

19h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

22h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

20h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

8m | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

13m | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

18m | Videos
One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

23m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market