PM Hasina to reach New York on 17 September to attend 78th UNGA

Bangladesh

UNB
14 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:02 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to reach New York on 17 September to attend 78th UNGA

UNB
14 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:02 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reach New York on September 17 to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

She will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who will accompany the PM, told reporters on Thursday (14 September).

World leaders will gather in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the General Assembly (UNGA 78) under the theme, "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all."

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be held on September 19, Momen said in a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Like previous years, this time also the prime minister will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh in the General Debate on 22 September.

In her speech, she will shed light on Bangladesh's incredible development progress, inclusive economic development, and success in the health sector.

In addition, issues related to world peace, security, safe migration, forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens' crisis, establishment of climate justice will come up in her speech.

Also, like every year, this year also there is a possibility of holding several high-level meetings (High-level Meeting/High-level Debate) during the general debate phase in which the Prime Minister may participate.

Active participation of the delegation of Bangladesh led by the Prime Minister in the 78th session of the United Nations is expected to strengthen Bangladesh's position in multilateral forums and broaden the field of international cooperation in matters related to Bangladesh's interests, Momen said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke. MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin and DGs of relevant wings were present.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / UNGA / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

9h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

9h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

2h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

6h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

20h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

23h | TBS Stories