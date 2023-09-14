PM Hasina to reach New York on 17 September to attend 78th UNGA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reach New York on September 17 to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

She will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who will accompany the PM, told reporters on Thursday (14 September).

World leaders will gather in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the General Assembly (UNGA 78) under the theme, "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all."

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be held on September 19, Momen said in a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Like previous years, this time also the prime minister will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh in the General Debate on 22 September.

In her speech, she will shed light on Bangladesh's incredible development progress, inclusive economic development, and success in the health sector.

In addition, issues related to world peace, security, safe migration, forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens' crisis, establishment of climate justice will come up in her speech.

Also, like every year, this year also there is a possibility of holding several high-level meetings (High-level Meeting/High-level Debate) during the general debate phase in which the Prime Minister may participate.

Active participation of the delegation of Bangladesh led by the Prime Minister in the 78th session of the United Nations is expected to strengthen Bangladesh's position in multilateral forums and broaden the field of international cooperation in matters related to Bangladesh's interests, Momen said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke. MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin and DGs of relevant wings were present.