PM Hasina presents Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to 5 noted women in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
09 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 12:06 pm

Hasina distributed the Padak at a programme in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, marking the 143rd birth and 91st death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain

PM Hasina presents Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to 5 noted women in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday has handed over the Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to five women for their outstanding contributions towards society, women's education and women empowerment.

Hasina distributed the Padak at a programme in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, marking the 143rd birth and 91st death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

The five recipients are the first female vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Khaleda Ekram (posthumous) of Bogura for women's education, noted reproductive health expert Dr. Halida Hanum Akhter of Rangpur for establishing women's rights, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina of Netrakona for her contributions to the socio-economic development of women, Ronita Bala of Thakurgaon for rural development and Nishat Mazumder (Mountaineer) of Lakshmipur district for her contribution to awakening of women.

On behalf of the recipients, Nishat Mazumder shared her feelings on the occasion.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the event to celebrate Begum Rokeya Day 2023 and distribute Begum Rokeya Padak 2023.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira presided over the event, while Women and Children Affairs Secretary Nazma Mobarek read out the citation of the recipients.

begum Rokeya Padak / PM Hasina / women empowerment

