PM Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Raj Ghat

Bangladesh

UNB
22 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:26 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday, 22 June 2024, by placing a wreath at his Samadhi in Raj Ghat, India. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday, 22 June 2024, by placing a wreath at his Samadhi in Raj Ghat, India. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation, on Saturday (22 June) by placing a wreath at his Samadhi in Raj Ghat.

Sheikh Hasina stood in solemn silence for a while to honour the great leader of India. She spread flower petals over the Samadhi and signed the visitor's book.

Upon her arrival, the head of the Raj Ghat Samadhi welcomed her.

