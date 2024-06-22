PM Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday, 22 June 2024, by placing a wreath at his Samadhi in Raj Ghat, India. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation, on Saturday (22 June) by placing a wreath at his Samadhi in Raj Ghat.

#WATCH | Delhi | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, she was presented with mementoes upon here visit. pic.twitter.com/sS6dUniKIw— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

Sheikh Hasina stood in solemn silence for a while to honour the great leader of India. She spread flower petals over the Samadhi and signed the visitor's book.

Upon her arrival, the head of the Raj Ghat Samadhi welcomed her.