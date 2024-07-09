PM Hasina pays homage to Chinese heroes at Tiananmen Square

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tributes at the Monument to the People&#039;s Heroes at the Tiananmen Square on Tuesday, 9 July. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tributes at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tiananmen Square on Tuesday, 9 July. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (9 July) paid tributes at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tiananmen Square.

She paid homage to the Chinese heroes by placing a wreath at the Monument.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion while the bugle sounded the last post.

After laying the wreath at the Monument in the afternoon, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Chinese revolutionary heroes.

Earlier on her arrival at the square, a smartly turned out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces gave the Bangladesh premier the state salute.

The prime minister is now in Beijing on a four-day bilateral visit to China from July 8 to 11 at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

