PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Courtesy
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (5 July) paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

She also offered prayers at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu.

She paid homage by placing a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and joined a prayer this afternoon seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 carnage.

After laying the wreaths, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a show of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj by road after crossing the Padma Bridge this afternoon.

The PM earlier in the day attended a civic rally at Mawa end in Munshiganj marking closure of the Padma Bridge construction project.

Since opening the Padma Bridge to traffic on 25 June 2022, the Premier went to her ancestral home in Tungipara several times by crossing the bridge.

The prime minister is scheduled to open "Bangabandhu Corner" at Gimadanga Tungipara Government Model Primary School and unveil cover of an album titled "Eso Bangabandhuke Jani" (Let's know Bangabandhu) tomorrow morning.

Afterwards, the premier will visit Tungipara Multipurpose Poura Super Market.

She will leave Tungipara for Dhaka Saturday afternoon after paying homage to Bangabandhu at his mausoleum.

