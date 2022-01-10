PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day

Bangladesh

UNB 
10 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day

UNB 
10 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 11:51 am
PM Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana pay homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation. Photo: PID
PM Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana pay homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic Homecoming Day.

She paid homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Monday morning.

After laying the wreaths, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh. 

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was also present beside her. Both offered special prayers there.

On this day in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail.

Since then, the nation observes the day as the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / PM Hasina / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

56m | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

1h | Panorama
The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

22h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

14h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

14h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment