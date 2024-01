Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre around 8:05am today (7 January). Photo: PID

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given directives not to hold a victory march after the national election results are announced.

Sayem Khan. deputy secretary of the Awami League, made the disclosure this evening (7 January).

"At the same time, the Awami League president has given organisational directives not to engage in any violence or conflict with other candidates or their workers and supporters," he said.