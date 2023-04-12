PM mourns Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 11:06 am

PM mourns Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

The press wing of the premier issued a statement in this regard on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina, in her condolence message, remembered Dr Zafrullah's glorious contribution to the 1971 liberation war, medicine industry and public health sector of the country.

The prime minister also prayed for the departed soul and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 81.

The public health activist was suffering from kidney complications, as well as old age complications. He was on life support since Monday (10 April) in the capital's Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital.

