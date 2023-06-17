PM Hasina meets Qatar labour minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (15 June) met with the Qatar Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri on the sidelines of the World of Work Summit in Geneva, reports The Peninsula.

In their meeting, both parties conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation in the field of labour and explored strategies for further development.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining strong and ongoing coordination in employment-related matters.

On 13 June, the premier arrived in Geneva on a four-day official visit to Switzerland.

She returned home from Geneva today (17 March) at 01.55am on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.