PM Hasina meets families of those killed in violence, offers comfort and aid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consoles mother of a person who was killed during the recent quota reform protest. Photo: BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her condolences and support to the families of those killed during the quota reform movement today (28 July).

She has pledged to bring those responsible for the recent nationwide violence during the quota reform movement to justice.

"My effort will be to find those involved in these murders. They must be punished," she asserted.

The PM made the remarks while providing financial assistance to the families of 34 victims, including Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed, who lost their lives in the recent turmoil.

Sheikh Hasina, also chief of the ruling Awami League, called for public assistance in identifying the perpetrators. "I need [your] help too. If you know anything, please tell us," she urged.

She emphasised that the government will not allow anyone to jeopardize the future of Bangladesh and its people.

"We will not allow anyone to play games with the fate of Bangladesh, so I need all-out cooperation and assistance from you," she stated.

Family members of Abu Sayeed, an English Department student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, along with 33 other bereaved families, gathered at the Prime Minister's official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka.

The PM handed over cash assistance and savings certificates to the grieving families.

Hasina also expressed her determination to prevent such terrorist incidents from recurring in the country. "I don't know how to console you. But I can understand your pain," she said, addressing the grieving families.

Questioning the motives of the attackers, she asked, "What is the fault of general people for which they were killed and faced severe miseries in their lives? Killing people and toppling the government – when does it happen, when is it possible?"

Identifying with the victim families, Sheikh Hasina shared her own personal losses. "Let me just say that I am like you. An orphan who has lost parents and brothers. I understand your pain. I will be by your side," she affirmed.

Condemning the brutality of the attacks, she remarked, "Burning down everything is never acceptable. It is unthinkably brutal to hang a person after killing them. How can a Muslim hang the dead body of another Muslim? Those who are involved in these crimes will surely face trial."

She stressed the necessity of bringing the culprits to justice to ensure the safety of the people. "People cannot be protected unless they are tried," she said.

She urged the families to remain patient and pray for protection from such brutality. "I am with you as long as I live," she promised.