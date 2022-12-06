PM Hasina for making Bangladesh's journey smooth towards becoming developed nation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for taking appropriate measures for smooth graduation of Bangladesh from a developing country to a developed one defying all challenges.

"We have to work on making the graduation of Bangladesh smooth from a developing country to a developed one by ensuring that it is beneficial and welfare-oriented for the country and its people," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the handing over ceremony of the report of the national committee regarding the affairs of graduation of Bangladesh from a developing nation to a developed one at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said her government has already identified the scopes and challenges to be faced by Bangladesh after its graduation from a developing nation to a developed one and started working on how to face the challenges effectively on its journey to become a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041.

A committee and some sub-committee have been formed for suggesting effective measures to be taken by the government to make Bangladesh's graduation smooth.

Sheikh Hasina said a fruitful discussion was held on how Bangladesh can march ahead toward a developed country keeping the status of a developing country while boosting its trade, business and investment by confronting all the hurdles.

"Bangladesh will get benefit in investment, trade and commerce and our progress will be faster in all the sectors as our dignity and honour will be increased internationally being a developing nation," she said.

The Prime Minister said all have to be acted seriously to ensure Bangladesh's gradual progress.

She added: "Bangladesh must be transformed into a developed and prosperous country by 2041 by effectively playing its role as a developing one."

Photo: BSS

The Prime Minister said her government has currently been implementing a perspective plan 2021-2041 to become a developed country in line with Vision 2041.

She said her government has earlier successfully implemented Vision-2021 and for which it has become a developing nation, adding that they are also executing Delta Plan-2100 to ensure its uninterrupted development in future.

Bangladesh has to march ahead towards prosperity by taking small, mid and long-term development plans as it never falls back, she said.

Assuming power after 21 years in 1996, the Awami League government has taken timely measures to ensure overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

But, Bangladesh had to gone through black chapter of corruption, militancy and terrorism as the Awami League did not come to the power in 2001, she said.

After coming to power for the second time in 2009, the Prime Minister said her government has taken effective measures to give the countrymen a beautiful and developed life.

Briefly describing measures that had been taken by the government of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said had Bangabandhu been alive Bangladesh would have become a developed country within 10 years of the independence.

So, the people of Bangladesh had suffered the worst with the killing of Bangabandhu along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975, she said.