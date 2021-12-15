Hasina, Kovind discuss bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today.

Both leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and India.

The two leaders also recalled the spirit of 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.

Picture: Twitter

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

FM Dr. Momen called on the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and discussed bilateral issues. The dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the two countries. Among others, SM @MdShahriarAlam and FS MB Momen were present. pic.twitter.com/PWl5FieMkO— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) December 15, 2021

Dr Momen apprised President Kovind for the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation and of future joint projects, including in the area of connectivity.

Picture: Twitter

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam spoke to reporters after their meeting with the Indian President.

The Indian President arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday (15 December) for a 3-day visit to join the golden jubilee celebration of independence.

A special Indian Airlines plane carrying Kovind and his entourage members landed in Dhaka at 11:10 am.

President Md Abdul Hamid along with his wife received his Indian counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Ram Nath Kovind is accompanied by the Indian first lady and their daughter, India's education minister, and two parliament members alongside several senior officials.