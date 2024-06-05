PM Hasina likely to pay official visit to UK after attending UNGA in New York

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 12:46 am

Related News

PM Hasina likely to pay official visit to UK after attending UNGA in New York

UNB
05 June, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 12:46 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to pay an official visit to the United Kingdom in October first week after attending the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

The prime minister is likely to visit the United States from 20 September to 4 October to attend the UNGA while will pay an official visit to the United Kingdom from 4-8 October, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

He said these are tentative dates for the two important visits and preparations will be taken accordingly.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly will open on 10 September. The first day of the high-level general debate will be on 24 September.

Recently, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said Bangladesh-UK relations have transformed from development assistance-driven to a more strategic and economic partnership.

In September last year, the Prime Minister visited the UK mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit India and China in June and July respectively while she may also pay official visits to Brazil and France this year, said a diplomatic source.

UN General Assembly / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

16h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

3h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

4h | Videos
Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

2h | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

5h | Videos