PM Hasina likely to pay official visit to UK after attending UNGA in New York

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to pay an official visit to the United Kingdom in October first week after attending the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

The prime minister is likely to visit the United States from 20 September to 4 October to attend the UNGA while will pay an official visit to the United Kingdom from 4-8 October, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

He said these are tentative dates for the two important visits and preparations will be taken accordingly.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly will open on 10 September. The first day of the high-level general debate will be on 24 September.

Recently, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said Bangladesh-UK relations have transformed from development assistance-driven to a more strategic and economic partnership.

In September last year, the Prime Minister visited the UK mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit India and China in June and July respectively while she may also pay official visits to Brazil and France this year, said a diplomatic source.