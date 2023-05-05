PM Hasina likely to hold bilateral talks with British PM Sunak Friday

PM Hasina likely to hold bilateral talks with British PM Sunak Friday

File Photo: PID
File Photo: PID

Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday (5 May).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources, the two leaders may hold the talks at the bilateral meeting room of the Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat here at London Pall Mall.

This will be the British leader's first meeting with Hasina after he took office on 25 October last year.

Hasina is in London on the third and final leg of a three-nation official tour that also took her to Japan and the US.

In the afternoon the prime minister will attend the Commonwealth Leaders Event at Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat at London Pall Mall.

She will have interaction with King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth at the Delegate's Lounge and join Commonwealth joint family photo session in the Garden of Marlborough House.

Sheikh Hasina will also attend the Commonwealth leaders' closed discussion at the Main Conference Room which will be chaired by the President of Rwanda and Commonwealth Chair in Office Paul Kagame.

In the evening, she will attend King's reception for heads of the state,  governments and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation of  the King and the Queen Consort.

Later, Professor Payam Akhavan will call on PM Hasina at the bilateral room of the Claridge's Hotel.

Akhavan is professor of International Law and Senior Fellow at Massey College, University of Toronto, Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, and former Legal Advisor, Office of the Prosecutor, International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

PM Sheikh Hasina / King Charles Coronation / Rishi Sunak

