PM Hasina likely to attend Qatar Economic Forum on 23-25 May

Bangladesh

UNB
16 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:04 pm

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the Qatar Economic Forum, the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment, to be held in Doha on 23-25 May.

However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the visit. 

Strategically located in Doha, the Forum draws on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, as well as its position as a key global diplomatic hub and a leader in LNG energy technologies.

The forum features a curated group of global leaders and innovators exploring solutions for some of today's more pertinent challenges as they draw up a blueprint for our shared future, said the organisers. 

Mohammed S Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Akbar Al-Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, President & CEO of Qatar Energy are among the guests. 

The organisers of the event put Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's name as one of the guests among Heads of State and Government.

Qatar Economic Forum 2023 will focus on prominent global challenges that affect societies and economies around the world. 

The 2023 edition will revolve around global growth and establishing a new roadmap for global growth in this challenging economic environment. 

Once finalised, the Prime Minister will be heading for Doha on May 22 and will return home on May 26, says a diplomatic source. 

