PM Hasina leaves for India Friday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Friday for New Delhi on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This will be the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive time.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Press Wing on Wednesday said that during the visit, both premiers will have a tête-à-tête (one-to-one meeting), followed by delegation-level talks.

During the visit, both Bangladesh and India would sign several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen the existing bilateral ties further.

Additionally, discussions on a potential trade pact are expected. Over the past decade, numerous cross-border initiatives have been launched as part of a robust regional partnership plan.

This visit will be Sheikh Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on 9 June.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage on Friday at about 2pm, according to the release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

The flight will land at Palam Airport, New Delhi, at about 4pm (Delhi time).

In the evening, Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will call on the prime minister at her place of residence.

On Saturday morning, the red carpet will be rolled out at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Indian counterpart through a ceremonial reception where the national anthems of Bangladesh and India will be played. She will also inspect the Guard of Honour.

After that, she will go to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi. She will also sign the visitors' book there.

Later on the same day, Sheikh Hasina will go to Hyderabad House to hold a one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by delegation level talks.

Both will witness the signing ceremony of the MoUs and agreements. After that, both prime ministers will give their press statements. Then they will attend a banquet luncheon hosted by the prime minister of India in honour of the prime minister of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will call on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his secretariat.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina will call on the president of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At 6pm (Delhi time), the prime minister is expected to depart the Indian capital from Palam Airport on a Biman flight and will land in Dhaka at about 9pm.