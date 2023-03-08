PM Hasina leaves Doha for home

Bangladesh

BSS
08 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

PM Hasina leaves Doha for home

BSS
08 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:26 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for Dhaka after attending the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).
 
"A special VVIP flight (BG-126) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 8am local time."
 
High-level representatives of the Qatar government and Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam saw her off at the airport.
 
The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 03.00 pm (BD time).
 
Earlier, on 4 March, the premier reached Qatar's capital to attend the LDC5 conference.

Top News

PM Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

1h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

14h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

18h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year