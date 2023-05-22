PM Hasina to leave for Doha this afternoon to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is due to leave Dhaka for Doha this afternoon (Monday, 22 May) on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline, carrying the premier and her entourage, will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 3pm.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6pm local time (9pm Bangladesh Time).

The prime minister will attend the Forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" to be held on 23-25 May.

The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On 23 May, Sheikh Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih.

On 24 May, the PM will join the forum, have a meeting with the emir of Qatar at Amiri Diwan and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).

Hasina is expected to return home on Thursday morning (25 May).