PM Hasina to leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

PM Hasina to leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

The Kingdom in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the conference from 6-8 November

UNB
04 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Prime Minister Hasina captured in a moment of devotion, holding a Monajat. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Hasina captured in a moment of devotion, holding a Monajat. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tomorrow (5 November) to attend the international conference on 'Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment' in Jeddah.

The Kingdom in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the conference from 6-8 November.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the PM and her entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9 am local time, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.

She will arrive at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina at about 1:30 pm local time.

In the evening, the prime minister will offer Fateha at the Rawza Mubarak of the Prophet (PBUH).

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina will leave Madina for Jeddah by train. In the evening she will attend the conference and deliver a speech.

She will also have meetings with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Iranian vice president for Women and Family Affairs Department Enseieh Khazali, Executive Director of OIC Women Development Organisation Dr Afnan Alshuaiby and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.

Apart from joining the conference, she will attend the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

Later, she will leave Jeddah and then visit Makkah where she will perform Umrah.

On Tuesday evening, she will leave Makkah for home.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flight carrying the prime minister will depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport at about 10:45 pm local time.

The flight is scheduled to land at Dhaka at 8 an on Wednesday.

The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah.

Top News

PM Hasina / Saudi Arabia / OIC Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

2h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

22h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

18h | TBS Career