PM Hasina lays foundation stone of Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer Project

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the country's largest Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory in the Narsingdi district with an annual production capacity of nearly 10 lakh metric tons.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Others concerned were connected with the event from Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here in the capital and the fertilizer project site in Narsingdi.

Besides, the prime minister opened four other development projects, including the newly constructed 14-storey head office Bhaban of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in the city's Tejgaon industrial area, from the same function.

Three other completed projects are 'Expansion of Madaripur BSCIC Industrial Estate' under BSCIC, 'Establishment of Tools Institute' under Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC), and the Establishment of LED light Assembling Plant under the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC).

The Tk10,461-crore Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer Project is being implemented with the objective of attaining self-sufficiency in urea fertilizer. This will add a daily production of 2.800 metric tons, according to project documents.

Currently, two other factories -- Ghorashal Urea Fertiliser factory and Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory -- are annually producing 3.15 lakh metric tons.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implementing the project.

BCIC Chairman Shah Md Imdadul Haque, in his welcome speech, said once the granular fertilizer factory is goes into operation, the import of fertilizer will decline by up to 56 per cent. Bangladesh will require no import of urea fertilizer from 2025, he said.

The environment-friendly factory is being set up with the help of Japan and China, said the BCIC chairman.

Of the project cost, Tk1,844.19 crore will come from the government fund while the rest Tk8,616.72 crore from bidders.

BSCIC Bhaban:

The 14-storey eco-friendly skyscraper for BSCIC Head Office was constructed at the cost of Tk84 crore in order to ensure a better work environment and bring dynamism to the operation of the corporation.

The 126,900-sq feet multi-storied building will house the BSCIC head office, regional office and project offices. Solar system and rainwater harvesting system are there in the modern tower.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the function, while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki addressed it.