PM Hasina to join 2nd Global South Summit Friday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to join the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit virtually from Dhaka on Friday morning.

The 2nd VOGSS hosted by India will be structured into 10 sessions.

The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at Head of State/Government level, and hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the Inaugural Leaders' Session is "Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust" and that of the Concluding Leaders' Session is "Global South: Together for One Future".

India had hosted the inaugural Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on 12-13 January 2023, in a virtual format.

This unique initiative brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.

Throughout its G20 Presidency, India has worked to ensure that the concerns of the Global South receive due cognizance and that the priorities of the Global South were duly factored in finding solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

The 2nd VOGSS would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's Presidency, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. Further, the Summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order, it said.

In addition, there will be 8 ministerial sessions, including Foreign Ministers' Session on "India & the Global South: Emerging Together for a Better Future" " education ministers' Session on "Making Human Resources Future Ready", Finance Ministers' Session on "Financing People-Centric Development", Environment Ministers' Session on "Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience and Climate Finance".