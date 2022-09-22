PM Hasina invites US president to visit Bangladesh

22 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 11:49 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday evening attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The US president along with his wife hosted the event at the American Museum of Natural History in honour of heads of state and heads of the government who came in New York to attend the 77th UN General Assembly.

"Mr and Mrs Biden warmly welcomed her [Sheikh Hasina] at the venue," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at the press briefing held at Hotel Lotte.

He said that the Bangladesh prime minister invited Biden to visit Bangladesh.

However, he did not give details about the issues the two leaders discussed.

"Later I asked the prime minister. She replied yes we had discussed...I invited him to visit Bangladesh," he said.

Momen said the US president asked prime minister Hasina whether it was her first participation in the UNGA.

"Our prime minister replied that it is her 18th participation in the UNGA," he said.

