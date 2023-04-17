PM Hasina invites Iran President Raisi to Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to visit Bangladesh.

PM Hasina and President Raisi had a telephone conversation Monday (17 April) afternoon. After exchanging pleasantries, both leaders exchanged views on both countries' issues of bilateral, regional, and international interests, reads a PMO press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked President Raisi for the telephone call. She appreciated that the new administration of Iran has been reaching out to Bangladesh to expand and consolidate bilateral ties.

The premier wished the president and people of Iran a blessed and peaceful Ramadan Kareem and a belated Happy Nawroz.

She also thanked him for his warm greetings on Bangladesh's Independence Day.

Sheikh Hasina congratulated Iran for the restoration of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. She appreciated that this was a classic example of a successful diplomatic manoeuver that would lead to greater regional stability in the Gulf and beyond.

She stated that she had sent State Minister for Foreign Affairs to attend the president's swearing-in ceremony in Tehran.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated Bangladesh's readiness to extend support to Iran in multilateral platforms, especially in the UN. In this context, she cited Bangladesh's vote against the resolution placed by Canada at the Human Rights Council.

Bangladesh also abstained from voting UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women. In connection with the equal treatment of men and women in Islam, Sheikh Hasina urged the Iranian president to take efforts to ensure that Iranian women could live with dignity and honour with equal opportunity for education and work with their male counterparts.

Sheikh Hasina recalled her visits to Iran in 1997 to attend the 8th OIC Summit and August 2012 to attend the 16th NAM Summit in Tehran. She also stated that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Iran were premised on strong commonalities which emanated from shared history, faith, and culture.

Sheikh Hasina, during the conversation, mentioned that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was far below the true potential. She stated that both sides should take further engagements to enhance trade and business between the two countries.

Emphasising the need for forming a Joint Business Commission (JBC) between the chamber bodies of the two countries, she underlined the need for regular Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meetings.

She informed that Bangladesh was working towards convening the 6th meeting in Tehran sometime this year. In this regard, she hoped that the platform of the Joint Economic Commission would facilitate both sides to explore ways of overcoming the trade barriers, existing international sanctions, and restrictions in bank transactions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted that with its growing manufacturing strength, Bangladesh could be a source of quality imports at a quantitative price.

She added that Bangladesh has been exporting world-class garment/textile products, porcelain, pharmaceuticals, frozen fish and seafood, leather goods, jute/kenaf yarn, IT, light engineering, small and medium size ships, agro products, and more to Western markets, including Europe, US, and other destinations. She also expressed Bangladesh's willingness and ability to export those products to Iran as well.

During the tele-conference, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled that Bangladesh and Iran being the members of OIC and D-8, has been often supportive to each other on many occasions.

Sheikh Hasina condemned Israel's recent acts of aggression, desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the raid on Palestinian worshippers.

She informed that her government has consistently condemned such illegal acts by Israeli forces.

She briefed President Raisi about the humanitarian treatment extended to the Rohingya refugees for more than five years despite the declining financial support from the international community.

She urged Iran to support Bangladesh's cause in international platforms, including OIC, as Rohingya repatriation should be a priority for the Muslim community.

The telephone conversation lasted for 22 minutes.

Hasina wished him and the people of Iran a happy Eid-ul-Fitr in advance.