PM Hasina invites Dr Yunus to a debate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 12:38 pm

“Being a prime minister is temporary. But I am the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I do not sell my country. I do not compromise its interests,” she said

Screengrab from the live video of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press conference on the outcomes of her recent India visit
Screengrab from the live video of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press conference on the outcomes of her recent India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Grameen Bank founder and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus to a debate. 

"He received the most support from me. We promoted him and Grameen Bank a lot," she said today (25 June) during a press conference at her official Ganabhaban residence to inform the media of the outcome of her recent state visit to India. 

"Now he [Yunus] has money, so he is making others write things. The statement written by nobel laureates is an ad. If he was that popular, everyone on Earth would have been willing to come to his aid," said PM Hasina, adding that no one came to talk to her about Dr Yunus and the cases against him. 

"Sheikh Hasina is not jealous of anyone. She is the daughter of the Father of the Nation. She is the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. No one can take her place, and this is my pride," she said. 

"Being a prime minister is temporary. But I am the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I do not sell my country. I do not compromise its interests," Hasina said.

