PM opens reactor pressure vessel installation for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the installation of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) at Unit-2 of the 2400MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), enabling Bangladesh to reach nearer to produce electricity from nuclear.

The premier joined virtually the opening ceremony at the RNPP in Ishwardi of Pabna from her official Ganabhaban residence.

As per the project plan, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will supply 1,200 MW of power in 2023 while the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.

The project has seen around 53 % financial progress and 55% physical progress. However, the overall progress of the first unit is 70%.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia. The project's construction cost, including manpower training, amounts to $12.65 billion, and 90% of it is being funded by Russia.

Earlier, on October 10 of last year, the prime minister had inaugurated the RPV at the first unit of the RNPP, which entitled Bangladesh as the 33rd country to have a nuclear power plant for producing electricity from nuclear energy.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman and Director General of Rosatom, Russia's Atomic Energy Organisation, Alexey Likhachev spoke on the occasion while Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan gave the address of welcome.

A documentary on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was also screened at the function.