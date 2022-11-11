PM Hasina inaugurates Jubo League golden jubilee rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the grand rally of Jubo League organised on the occasion of its golden jubilee on Friday (11 November).

The grand rally began at 2:30pm by releasing balloons and doves by the prime minister at Suhrawardy Uddyan.

Leaders and workers of Jubo League started gathering at the Uddyan premises from morning after bringing out small processions in the capital.

Policemen in uniform and plainclothes have been deployed to foil any untoward situation.

Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of DMP Traffic zone (Ramna) told TBS that they have already directed for traffic movement diversion in some routes and as it's Friday he hopes no major problem would arise.

Photo: Screengrab

Jubo League leaders say that at least 10 lakh leaders and workers from 64 districts of the country will gather in this grand rally.

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash expressed hope that Suhrawardy Udyan will become a sea of people during the grand rally. He made the statement during a press conference at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Wednesday.

A total of 10 sub-committees have been formed to make the rally a success. Five gates have been erected at the Suhrawardy Udyan for entering the mass rally and the whole area was adorned with colourful decorations to celebrate the day.