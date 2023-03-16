PM Hasina inaugurates another 50 model mosques in parts of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 11:17 am

Related News

PM Hasina inaugurates another 50 model mosques in parts of Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 11:17 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (16 March) inaugurated 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres in the third phase in parts of the country.

She joined the inauguration event virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban. These model mosques include separate places for wudu (ablution) and prayers along with air-conditioning facilities.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for hajj pilgrims, imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, rituals before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Earlier, on 10  June 2021 and 16 January 2023, the prime minister inaugurated 100 model mosques in the first and second phases simultaneously across the country, aimed at spreading the true messages of Islam for removing misconceptions about religion.

A total of 564 such mosques are being built in the country under the project. The purpose of the project is to promote Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as spread the essence of Islam and its strict stance against extremism and militancy.

Under Category A, some 69 four-storey mosques with elevators and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under Category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1,680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under Category C in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.

Top News

Bangladesh / PM Hasina / Model Mosque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Adaptation plans based on wrongful identification will not bring real solutions: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

1h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

1h | Earth
Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

22m | TBS Money Flow
Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

16h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

14h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March