PM Hasina inaugurates 50 model mosques in 2nd phase

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres in the second phase.

She inaugurated the mosques in different parts of the country joining virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence in Dhaka.

According to the religious affairs ministry, the mosques and Islamic cultural centres are located at -- Bhanga upazila, Nagarkanda in Faridpur, Kapasia in Gazipur, Sadar upazila in Gopalganj, Sadar upazila, Katiadi in Kishoreganj, Gior upazila, Saturia in Manikganj, Sadar upazila, Monohardi in Narsingdi, Goalanda upazila in Rajbari, District headquarters, Bhedarganj upazila in Shariatpur, Dhunot upazila, Nondigram in Bogra, Niamatpur upazila in Naogaon, Baraigram upazila in Natore, Sadar upazila in Chapainawabganj, Bhangura and Sujanagar upazila in Pabna, Kazipur in Sirajganj, Rajshahi City Corporation, Gangachara and Kaunia in Rangpur, Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon, Sadar upazila in Sherpur, District headquarters in Pirojpur, Sadar upazila and Kasba in Brahmanbaria, Sadar upazila and Manikchari in Khagrachhari, Chandina and Chauddagram in Comilla, Rupsha in Khulna, Khoksa and Bheramara in Kushtia, District headquarters and Gangni in Meherpur, Debhata in Satkhira, Gowainghat in Sylhet, District headquarters and Jagannathpur in Sunamganj, Chunarughat in Habiganj district.

These model mosques include separate places for aju (ablution) and namaj along with air-conditioning facilities.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for haji pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, rituals before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Earlier, on 10 June 2021, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 model mosques in the first phase, out of a total of 564, simultaneously across the country, aimed at spreading the true messages of Islam for removing misconceptions about the religion.

The purpose of the project is the promotion of Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as the dissemination of the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.

Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having an elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under the C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.