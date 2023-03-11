PM Hasina inaugurates 23 projects in Mymensingh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 23 projects worth Tk570 crore in Mymensingh on Saturday (11 March).

After inaugurating the projects, the premier attended a grand rally organised by district and metropolitan units of the AL at the Circuit House.

The projects, among others, include 4-storey academic buildings in 21 schools and colleges, sanitation projects in 32 municipalities, Sheikh Kamal indoor stadium, and five bridges.

The premier also laid the foundation stone for 14 more development projects in the district.

The projects worth Tk 2,762 crore include the development of the road and drainage network of Mymensingh and the construction of 7 regional offices for the Bangladesh Public Service Commission among others.