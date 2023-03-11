PM Hasina inaugurates 23 projects in Mymensingh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

PM Hasina inaugurates 23 projects in Mymensingh

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 23 projects worth Tk570 crore in Mymensingh on Saturday (11 March).

After inaugurating the projects, the premier attended a grand rally organised by district and metropolitan units of the AL at the Circuit House.

The projects, among others, include 4-storey academic buildings in 21 schools and colleges, sanitation projects in 32 municipalities, Sheikh Kamal indoor stadium, and five bridges.

The premier also laid the foundation stone for 14 more development projects in the district.

The projects worth Tk 2,762 crore include the development of the road and drainage network of Mymensingh and the construction of 7 regional offices for the Bangladesh Public Service Commission among others. 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

4h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

5h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

7h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

7h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

8h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

21h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

22h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway