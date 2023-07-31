PM Hasina to inaugurate Bangabandhu Novotheatre in Rangpur on Wednesday

Bangladesh

UNB
31 July, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 08:58 pm

PM Hasina to inaugurate Bangabandhu Novotheatre in Rangpur on Wednesday

UNB
31 July, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 08:58 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 27 development projects and lay foundation stones of five others, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre on Wednesday.

The projects will be implemented under different ministries and divisions and Rangpur City Corporation at a cost of around Tk12.40 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur district Mohammad Mobasswer Hasani told reporters that the prime minister will visit Rangpur district on Wednesday (2 August).

"The premier will inaugurate 27 development projects and lay foundation stones of five others involving around Tk1,240 crore from a grand rally to be held on Rangpur Zilla School ground," he said.

Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of the project Md Abdul Halim said, the 10-storey novotheatre is being built on 10 acres of land at a cost of Tk417 crore.

The Novotheatre will be built in Rangpur Uposhohor around six kilometres away from Rangpur town, he said.

He also mentioned that it will help  ensure more  socio-economic upliftment  of the locality.

"It will generate employment," Halim said.

He mentioned that the students could know about space science and would feel encouraged to study science.

The government has already built Banagabandhu Novotheatre in Dhaka while four others are being built in Barishal, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna.

Work of the novotheatre in Rajshahi is almost completed and likely to be opened in one or two months.

The projects under Youth and Sports Ministry which will be inaugurated are- Sheikh Russell Media Center, Sheikh Russel Indoor Stadium, Sheikh Russell Swimming Pool, Rangpur Palichara Stadium, Divisional Women Sports Complex.

The projects under Rangpur City Corporation are- Rangpur City Central Bus Terminal, Rangpur City Asphalt Plant and Store Yard.

The projects under Agriculture Ministry are- Nalaya River Re-excavation (19.14 kilometre), Alaikumari River Re-excavation (19.24 kilometre), Noimulla Beel Re-excavation (14.57 acre), Chithli Feel Re-excavation (19.63 acres), Varardaha and Patuakamri Beel Re-excavation (22.89 acres).

The projects under Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry are- development works of road from Pirgacha upazila Chowdhurani GC to Shathibari R&H, Rehabilitation works of road from Pirgacha upazila Vendabari to Khalashpir GC, Rehabilitation works of road from Kaunia upazila Tepamdhupur GC to Paotana GC, construction of 96 metre bridge over Ghaghat river at Gopalganj Ghat in Mithapukur Upazila, construction of 40 metre bridge on Burirhat GC- Kakina R&H road in Gangachara upazila and construction works of Pallimari government primary school cum shelter in Kaunia upazila.

The projects under Health Engineering Department are- Rangpur Medical College Multipurpose Building, Helencha 10-bed Mother and Child welfare centre at Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur, office of divisional health health director of Rangpur Division, Matharganj 10-bed Mother and Child welfare centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 14 No Chatra 10-bed Mother and Child welfare centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 10 bed Begum Rokeya Modern Hospital of Payraband union of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur and Khalashpir 10-bed Mother and Child welfare centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.

The other projects are- The preservation of 2540 metre river banks in Pirganj upazila and office building of inspection of Rangpur Factories and Organisations.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of Rangpur Regional office of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bitac Center of Rangpur district, women hostel for Rangpur Medical College and regional office of BMDA.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

