PM Hasina to inaugurate 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate 23 projects worth Tk570 crore during her upcoming visit to Mymensingh on Saturday (11 March).

The projects, among others, include 4-storey academic buildings in 21 schools and colleges, sanitation projects in 32 municipalities, Sheikh Kamal indoor stadium, and five bridges.

The premier will also lay the foundation stone for 14 more development projects in the district.

The projects worth Tk 2,762 crore include the development of the road and drainage network of Mymensingh and the construction of 7 regional offices for the Bangladesh Public Service Commission among others.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies in Mymensingh are preparing for the prime minister's visit.

On the occasion of the arrival of the party President Hasina, the whole city and its alleys have already been decorated with banners, festoons, billboards and other colourful means to receive her.

The premier will also attend a scheduled grand rally organized by district and metropolitan units of the AL at the Circuit House.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Minister Sharif Ahmed, presidents, general secretaries and other leaders of the district and metropolitan units hung over 300 billboards across the city along with banners and festoons.

Md Ekramul Haue Titu, mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation and president of the city unit, said they completed all kinds of measures to succeed in the rally to be thronged by over 10 lakh people.