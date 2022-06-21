PM Hasina inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Netrokona, Sunamganj

Bangladesh

BSS
21 June, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

PM Hasina inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Netrokona, Sunamganj

BSS
21 June, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:07 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inspected the flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and adjacent areas.

The premier witnessed the flood situation for herself as the helicopter carrying her hovered maintaining "low fly mode."

Later, she landed at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport and then went to Sylhet Circuit house, where she is scheduled to hold a meeting with the divisional and district administration as well as local Awami League leaders.

The authorities earlier called out army troops to cooperate the civil administration in evacuating people or reaching support to marooned people while navy and air force units subsequently were summoned particularly in the northeastern Sylhet region as it now appeared as a sea.

The government has allocated Tk22.5 million cash, 400 metric tonnes of rice and 41,000 packets of dry and other foods as immediate humanitarian aid to deputy commissioners of flood-hit districts between 15 and 18 June, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Top News

Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sylhet flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

59m | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

14m | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

14m | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

1h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply